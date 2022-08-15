Back to School Bash offers parents opportunity for last minute supplies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Many students have returned to school and as the weeks go on, some parents may learn they need a few more items.

Three businesses are teaming up to host a last-minute school supply drive for the fourth year in a row.

Sunday, August 21st from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. families will be able to get supplies, haircuts, and even some health screenings for no cost to them.

House of Paris Property Management-Lake House Rentals and Eau Claire Minister Alliance have all collaborated to make it all happen.

