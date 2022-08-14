Horry County GOP censures Lindsey Graham over June gun reform vote

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Republican Party recently voted to censure Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) over his vote on a bipartisan gun reform bill in June.

A censure is a motion to strongly disapprove or denounce a lawmaker’s vote.

The party unanimously passed a resolution during an Aug. 1 meeting which claims Graham “enables a radical left cultural Marxist agenda and the weakening of the Republican brand and the tarnishing the ideals of freedom, rule of law, and the preservation of constitutional rights.”

Graham was one of 15 Republican senators who voted in favor of the bill, known commonly as the Safer Communities Act, which provides tougher background checks for younger prospective gun buyers, measures to keep firearms from domestic violence offenders and help states establish red flag laws.

The vote came in response to a pair of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas back in May.

RELATED | Horry County GOP to request election integrity investigation after absentee ballot error

The bill went on to pass the House and was signed into law by President Joe Biden last month.

Graham stood by his vote after the bill passed the Senate, saying it “has a very good chance of saving lives, while at the same time, protecting the rights of responsible gun owners.”

“Unless you’re adjudicated mentally ill or a convicted violent criminal, your Second Amendment rights won’t be affected,” the senator further said in a statement.

Graham’s Senate colleague, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), voted against the bill.

You can read the resolution regarding Graham in its entirety below:

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.