SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT-Storm chances will increase again this week as daytime highs decrease to the 80s.

wis
wis(wis weather)
By Von Gaskin
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

  • The heat and humidity will return Monday
  • There is a better chance of storms on Monday evening
  • Daytime highs Monday will reach the low 90s
  • Storm chances increase Thursday and Friday as a cold front approaches from the west
wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Summary

The short break from the humidity is over! Starting Monday highs will return to the 90s and the humidity will return almost like it never left.

There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms Monday afternoon, but a 50% chance in the evening and overnight. Highs will rest in the upper 80s. High pressure to our east keeps the southern flow and humidity in the region.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Tuesday and Wednesday we have a 20-30% chance of some rain and storms by the afternoon, expect highs in the low/mid 80s.

The cold front arrives Thursday and increases our rain chances to 60%. Expect mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 80s.

wis
wis(wis weather)

There is an area of thunderstorms near the Texas/Mexico border that has a 20% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days.

Forecast Update

Sunday: Highs near 90 with sunshine and low humidity.

Monday: Highs are in the low 90s with a 40% chance of rain and storms overnight.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with 20% chance of some afternoon rain and storms.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the upper 80s. There’s a 20% chance of storms.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. There’s a 60% chance of morning storms.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Jacqueline Williams
Woman charged in crash that killed Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist out on bond
Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook announces that a judge has denied bond for Christ Suave...
Man accused of throwing woman to ground, attempting removal of clothes in Walgreens
Shariyah Harris
Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old from Greenville Co.
Friends and family continue to search for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Family pleas for information about missing teen, wants to welcome her home safely
Johnathan Gajadhar was arrested Thursday night.
Man arrested on DUI charges in crash that killed two in Columbia, bond denied

Latest News

First Alert
First Alert
First Alert
First Alert
wis
FIRST ALERT -Beautiful weather continues this weekend
FIRST ALERT - Hold on for one more day... a drier weekend awaits.
FIRST ALERT - Hold on for one more day... a drier weekend awaits.