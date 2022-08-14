FIRST ALERT-Storm chances will increase again this week as daytime highs decrease to the 80s.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

The heat and humidity will return Monday

There is a better chance of storms on Monday evening

Daytime highs Monday will reach the low 90s

Storm chances increase Thursday and Friday as a cold front approaches from the west

First Alert Summary

The short break from the humidity is over! Starting Monday highs will return to the 90s and the humidity will return almost like it never left.

There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms Monday afternoon, but a 50% chance in the evening and overnight. Highs will rest in the upper 80s. High pressure to our east keeps the southern flow and humidity in the region.

Tuesday and Wednesday we have a 20-30% chance of some rain and storms by the afternoon, expect highs in the low/mid 80s.

The cold front arrives Thursday and increases our rain chances to 60%. Expect mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 80s.

There is an area of thunderstorms near the Texas/Mexico border that has a 20% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days.

Forecast Update

Sunday: Highs near 90 with sunshine and low humidity.

Monday: Highs are in the low 90s with a 40% chance of rain and storms overnight.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with 20% chance of some afternoon rain and storms.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the upper 80s. There’s a 20% chance of storms.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. There’s a 60% chance of morning storms.

