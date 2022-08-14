FIRST ALERT-Evening storms with heavy rain and gusty winds tonight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Head’s up this evening is a FIRST ALERT for heavy rain and gusty winds.

First Alert Headlines

We warm up today with a little more humidity for the afternoon. Highs are in the low 90s.

FIRST ALERT for some heavy storms by the late afternoon/evening today.

There is a Marginal Risk of Strong Storms in the area.

There’s a 20-30% chance of rain and some afternoon storms Tuesday & Wednesday.

Storm chances increase Thursday and Friday as a front stalls over the area, chances are near 60%.

wis (WIS)

First Alert Summary

Heads up! There’s a First Alert for this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Midlands under a Marginal (level 1 out of 5) risk of severe weather with the northernmost parts of Fairfield and Kershaw Counties under a Slight (level 2 of 5) risk of severe weather.

wis (WIS)

Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible with these storms. We can also expect frequent lightning as well. Timing looks to be around 6pm to 11pm tonight for our rain. Until then our highs reach the low 90s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Tonight we have lows in the low 70s and a 60% chance of rain and storms before midnight.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Tuesday our low pressure system moves east and that will lower our chances of rain a little. Highs reach the mid 80s and there’s a 20% chance of showers with mostly cloudy skies.

wis (WIS)

The cloud coverage continues Wednesday with highs reaching the low 80s. There’s a 30% chance of rain and storms for the afternoon and evening. A front is stalling over the area and will continue to bring chances of rain.

wis (WIS)

Thursday and Friday we have highs in the low 80s to upper 60s. There’s a 60% chance of rain and storms for both days as another low pressure system comes from the west and slowly moves over the region. This lasts into the weekend which keeps our chances of rain and storms around.

wis (WIS)

In the tropics there’s a group of storms southeast of Bermuda that has a 10% chance of development in the next 5 days. Conditions right now are not right for development, but we will continue to watch it!

wis (WIS)

Forecast Update

FIRST ALERT Monday: Highs are in the low 90s with a 60% chance of rain and storms overnight.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with 20% chance of some afternoon rain and storms. Highs are in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the low 80s. There’s a 30% chance of storms.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. There’s a 60% chance of morning storms.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and thunder. Highs are near 80.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with another 60% chance of rain and storms. Highs are around 82.

wis (WIS)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.