SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Bee and butterfly populations threaten food supply, scientists say

Scientists say climate change is threatening the populations of butterflies and bees.
Scientists say climate change is threatening the populations of butterflies and bees.(tdlucas5000 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A third of the food we eat is at risk because of the climate crisis endangering butterflies and bees.

International scientists recently announced the monarch butterfly is dangerously close to extinction.

Some wildlife experts said losing pollinators, including butterflies, would affect about 30% of the food supply.

The Food and Drug Administration said apples, melons, cranberries, broccoli and almonds are among the foods most susceptible to the pollinator decline.

Scientists said you can help pollinators rebound by planting gardens with native wildlife and using less pesticide and other chemicals around your home.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacqueline Williams
Woman charged in crash that killed Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist out on bond
Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook announces that a judge has denied bond for Christ Suave...
Man accused of throwing woman to ground, attempting removal of clothes in Walgreens
Shariyah Harris
Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old from Greenville Co.
Friends and family continue to search for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Family pleas for information about missing teen, wants to welcome her home safely
Johnathan Gajadhar was arrested Thursday night.
Man arrested on DUI charges in crash that killed two in Columbia, bond denied

Latest News

FILE - Author Salman Rushdie appears at a signing for his book "Home" in London on June 6,...
Salman Rushdie ‘on the road to recovery,’ agent says
MODERATE MURKOWSKI
Moderate Murkowski
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Shelling kills 1 in Ukraine; Russia wants nuke plant pledges
The bar was holding a fundraiser for those touched by an Aug. 5 blaze that killed seven adults...
Reports: 1 dead, 17 hurt in crash outside Pennsylvania bar