Beamer Family Foundation gives back to Midlands elementary schools

Shane Beamer, the head coach at USC
Shane Beamer, the head coach at USC
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Beamer Family Foundation, the non-profit launched by Shane Beamer and wife, will sponsor four elementary schools in the Midlands for back-to-school.

The four schools are Joseph Keels Elementary School, Jackson Creek Elementary, L.W. Conder Elementary and Forest Lake Elementary.

The non-profit will be giving out 100 Backpacks for homeless students (25 per school), gift cards for resource officers, a teacher supply tub and USC (University of South Carolina) student volunteers throughout the year.

“Children and helping the local community is why we launched The Beamer Family Foundation,” said head coach Shane Beamer.

Joseph Keels Elementary will also receive a teacher back-to-school luncheon, book drive, back-to-school video from the USC football players and more.

The official announcement will take place on Tuesday, August 16, at 2 pm at the Jerri and Steve Spurrier indoor practice facility.

