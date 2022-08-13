SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say

A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.
A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.(Idaho Fish and Game)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (Gray News) - Officials in Idaho say a Utah man caught a massive, 10-foot-long white sturgeon at C.J. Strike Reservoir earlier this month.

On Friday, the Idaho Fish and Game shared a picture of the monster catch, congratulating Greg Poulsen, of Eagle Mountain, Utah, for setting a new state record for white sturgeon.

The government agency said Paulsen landed the 10-foot, 4-inch monster sturgeon while fishing on Aug. 5.

According to Idaho Fish and Game, the rare fish swam past the previous record of 119.5 inches, set in 2019 by Rusty Peterson and friends.

State officials said the C.J. Strike Reservoir is in southwestern Idaho and is typically known for abundant crappie and smallmouth bass.

According to the agency, fishing for Idaho’s white sturgeon is allowed strictly on a catch-and-release basis, and they may not be removed from the water while handling.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrance Butler, 31.
Autopsy results released for missing boater
Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook announces that a judge has denied bond for Christ Suave...
Man accused of throwing woman to ground, attempting removal of clothes in Walgreens
Highway 1 North between James West Road and Porter Rd is closed to a traffic collision and will...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Four 18-wheelers involved with wreck on Hwy 1, area shut down
Deputy Sarah Merriman
Sheriff: Teen charged after hitting Richland Co. deputy with stolen vehicle
Johnathan Gajadhar was arrested Thursday night.
Man arrested on DUI charges in crash that killed two in Columbia, bond denied

Latest News

Fernando Tatis Jr., of the San Diego Padres, has been suspended 80 games after testing positive...
Padres star Tatis suspended 80 games for positive drug test
Lee County Shared Hope is calling for donations to support the opening and continuation of...
First homeless shelter in Lee County seeking donations
Jacqueline Williams
Woman charged in crash that killed Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist
A Columbia business raised eight billboards in support of an injured RCSD deputy.
Columbia business raises billboards in support of injured deputy