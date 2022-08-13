SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old from Greenville Co.

Shariyah Harris
Shariyah Harris(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Shariyah Harris, a runaway 15-year-old from Greenville County.

Deputies said Harris reportedly left her house at around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. She was wearing a black shirt, black leggings and black Crocs.

Deputies described Harris as around 5 feet 4 inches tall and 125 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook announces that a judge has denied bond for Christ Suave...
Man accused of throwing woman to ground, attempting removal of clothes in Walgreens
Johnathan Gajadhar was arrested Thursday night.
Man arrested on DUI charges in crash that killed two in Columbia, bond denied
Sheldon Eugene Dubois, 29
Lexington County man sentenced in deadly DUI case
Terrance Butler, 31.
Autopsy results released for missing boater
Kershaw Co. officials search for suspect accused of stabbing his mother
Kershaw County man arrested, accused of stabbing his mother

Latest News

Jacqueline Williams
Woman charged in crash that killed Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist out on bond
Lee County Shared Hope is calling for donations to support the opening and continuation of...
First homeless shelter in Lee County seeking donations
A Columbia business raised eight billboards in support of an injured RCSD deputy.
Columbia business raises billboards in support of injured deputy
SLED logo
SLED investigating early morning officer-involved shooting in Eutawville