SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Woman charged in crash that killed Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist

Flowers have been laid on a Florence County EMS vehicle to remember paramedic Sara Weaver who...
Flowers have been laid on a Florence County EMS vehicle to remember paramedic Sara Weaver who was killed while responding to a crash on Tuesday night.(Source: WMBF News)
By Kristin Nelson, Michael Owens and Ian Klein
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman is now facing charges after a crash that killed both a Florence County paramedic and a motorcyclist she was rendering aid to earlier this week.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that 71-year-old Jacqueline Williams, of Florence, faces two counts of reckless homicide. The charges are linked to a wreck Tuesday along Pamplico Highway that followed another crash involving two motorcycles and an SUV.

RELATED COVERAGE | Funeral arrangements announced for Florence County paramedic killed in crash

Investigators said Williams was heading northbound when she went around several emergency vehicles that were creating a barrier around the southbound lanes.

The ensuing crash resulted in the deaths of Florence County paramedic Sara Weaver and Cedric Gregg, a motorcyclist who was involved in the first wreck. A Florence police officer and South Carolina State Trooper were also hit in the crash, but are both expected to recover.

In a pair of tweets Friday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Weaver “sacrificed her life in the line of duty while doing what she loved - helping others.” He also announced flags at the Statehouse will be lowered Saturday in Weaver’s honor.

“Our prayers are with her family and loved ones, along with Cedric Gregg’s, whose life was also cut short by this terrible tragedy,” the governor tweeted.

Deputies said Williams is being held at the Florence County Detention Center, where she awaits a bond hearing.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrance Butler, 31.
Autopsy results released for missing boater
Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook announces that a judge has denied bond for Christ Suave...
Man accused of throwing woman to ground, attempting removal of clothes in Walgreens
Highway 1 North between James West Road and Porter Rd is closed to a traffic collision and will...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Four 18-wheelers involved with wreck on Hwy 1, area shut down
Deputy Sarah Merriman
Sheriff: Teen charged after hitting Richland Co. deputy with stolen vehicle
A KCSO deputy was sent to the hospital after a crash during a high speed pursuit.
High speed chase in Camden, deputy and suspect sent to the hospital

Latest News

Jeremy Hughes, 39, is accused of impersonating a U.S. Marshal and illegally possessing firearms...
Berkeley Co. man facing law enforcement impersonation, gun charges
A KCSO deputy was sent to the hospital after a crash during a high speed pursuit.
High speed chase in Camden, deputy and suspect sent to the hospital
Robert Wayne Sims, 50, has been charged with aggravated breach of peace, reckless driving,...
Sumter man faces multiple charges in reckless driving incident
Puppy found abandoned in commercial dumpster on Willis Terrance Road in Spartanburg County.
Puppy abandoned with dog bed in Upstate dumpster
Sheldon Eugene Dubois, 29
Lexington County man sentenced in deadly DUI case