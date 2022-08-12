SkyView
Woman accused of selling rental car for more than $22,000, authorities say

Police have not identified the woman in question but described her as Hispanic with long dark...
Police have not identified the woman in question but described her as Hispanic with long dark hair.(Bexar County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A Texas woman is wanted for allegedly selling a car that she did not own.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office reports a resident met with a woman on Feb. 10 to purchase a 2021 Toyota Tacoma from Craigslist for $22,500.

KWTX reports the woman, not yet identified by police, provided a Texas driver’s license, vehicle registration and a title to validate the purchase of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Authorities said the Bexar County resident went ahead and purchased the vehicle for $22,500.

However, when the purchaser looked around the vehicle, they discovered documentation showing the car was registered to a rental company out of Arlington.

Authorities described the woman who reportedly sold the vehicle as Hispanic with long dark hair and a skin condition known as vitiligo that causes loss of skin color.

The sheriff’s department urged anyone with further information regarding this incident to contact their office at 210-335-6000.

