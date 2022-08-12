SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

West Columbia Police respond to domestic violence incident, subject barricading himself in residence

FILE
FILE(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been taken into custody of the West Columbia Police Department after a domestic violence incident Thursday.

According to the West Columbia Police Department, Danny Willard Smith, 51, barricaded himself inside a residence on the 1400 block of F Ave. around 6:30 p.m.

Responding officers were able to safely bring the victim out of the residence, but Smith remained inside.

Officers then established a perimeter, and were able to successfully get to Smith surrender by walking out peacefully.

Smith will be transported to the Lexington County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputy Sarah Merriman
Sheriff: Teen charged after hitting Richland Co. deputy with stolen vehicle
Terrance Butler, 31.
Body of missing Lake Murray boater found
CPD responds to single vehicle collision, it is reported that three people was taken to a local...
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash on Bull Street
Several tenants at the Samara East apartments tell WIS they are without air conditioning.
Tenants report ‘no A/C’ despite work orders and rising temperatures
Sheriff Lee Boan
Hawaii juvenile accused of making threats against Kershaw Co. school contacted by FBI, local police

Latest News

Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook announces that a judge has denied bond for Christ Suave...
Man accused of throwing woman to ground, attempting removal of clothes in Walgreens
wis
FIRST ALERT - Rain & Thunder for Friday, Drier air moves in for the weekend
FILE PHOTO of people in scrubs in a hospital.
Specialized team of Prisma forensic nurses receive qualifications to care for sexual assault victims
Terrance Butler, 31.
Body of missing Lake Murray boater found