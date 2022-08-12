West Columbia Police respond to domestic violence incident, subject barricading himself in residence

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been taken into custody of the West Columbia Police Department after a domestic violence incident Thursday.

According to the West Columbia Police Department, Danny Willard Smith, 51, barricaded himself inside a residence on the 1400 block of F Ave. around 6:30 p.m.

Responding officers were able to safely bring the victim out of the residence, but Smith remained inside.

Officers then established a perimeter, and were able to successfully get to Smith surrender by walking out peacefully.

Smith will be transported to the Lexington County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.