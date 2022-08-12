WANTED: Sumter man considered to be armed and dangerous, person of interest in murder investigation

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in located a man wanted for conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Senque Reashad-Tyrek Robinson is also a person of interest in an ongoing murder investigation, according to deputies.

Deputies say Robinson is a 5′4″ 24-year-old with brown eyes and black hair. He weighs around 135 pounds.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Robinson.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says Robinson is to be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Robinson, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office asks you to call 911, the office directly at 803-436-2000, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

