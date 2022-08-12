SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

VIDEO: Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore breaks up argument at Panthers Fan Fest

Fan Fest is a yearly benefit event where fans can see the Panthers practice and enjoy entertainment.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore.(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore broke up a heated argument Thursday night at the Panthers Fan Fest.

Video circulating Twitter showed two men arguing in the stands. Moore came up to the section, standing along the rails and was shown trying to de-escalate the situation.

Both men appear to calm down by the time the 26-second video ends.

The circumstances leading up to the argument and what happened after the video ended have not been confirmed yet.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook announces that a judge has denied bond for Christ Suave...
Man accused of throwing woman to ground, attempting removal of clothes in Walgreens
Johnathan Gajadhar was arrested Thursday night.
Man arrested on DUI charges in crash that killed two in Columbia, bond denied
Sheldon Eugene Dubois, 29
Lexington County man sentenced in deadly DUI case
Terrance Butler, 31.
Autopsy results released for missing boater
Kershaw Co. officials search for suspect accused of stabbing his mother
Kershaw County man arrested, accused of stabbing his mother

Latest News

Jacqueline Williams
Woman charged in crash that killed Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist out on bond
Lee County Shared Hope is calling for donations to support the opening and continuation of...
First homeless shelter in Lee County seeking donations
A Columbia business raised eight billboards in support of an injured RCSD deputy.
Columbia business raises billboards in support of injured deputy
SLED logo
SLED investigating early morning officer-involved shooting in Eutawville
Each of the shootings in the small Fairfield County town happened within two miles of each...
Winnsboro police investigate string of drive-by shootings involving teens