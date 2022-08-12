SkyView
Sumter man faces multiple charges in reckless driving incident

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man is facing multiple charges following a reckless driving incident around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Robert Wayne Sims, 50, has been charged with aggravated breach of peace, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license (third or subsequent offense), and threatening the life of a public official after following another car and allegedly pointing what appeared to be a firearm at the driver.

According to the Sumter Police Department, a pickup truck was seen following another driver while weaving, and allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road on U.S. 378 and the U.S. 76/378 Bypass.

Officers were called to assist with the incident Thursday afternoon, and say the pickup continued to follow the driver, who stopped for a traffic signal on Broad Street right before Sims got out of pickup truck and struck the driver’s side window with his fists.

The car drove off and Sims continued to follow it before he was stopped by an officer near the Broad Street/Carter Road intersection.

Sims was then placed in custody, and officers found a BB gun that resembled a rifle in the pickup.

According to police, Sims also was involved in another incident in the city earlier that day, where another motorist was targeted.

No injuries were reported in both incidents as the investigation continues to be under investigation.

Sims is being held at the local detention center.

