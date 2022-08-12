Soda City Live: Do you love a good garage sale bargain?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Attention shoppers! If you like a good bargain, this time next week you’ll want to be at the 16th annual garage sale by Shandon United Methodist Church. You’ll find great deals on furniture, picture frames, paintings, Christmas decor, kitchenware, children’s toys, and lawn equipment.

Jennifer Parker is the chairwoman of the United Methodist Women. And Kathy Lentz also is part of United Methodist Women, the sponsors of the event. They joined Soda City Live to invite the public to their sale where there’s something for everyone.

Every penny raised goes to local charities. The sale is Friday, August 19 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, August 20 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

And if you have items you’d like to get out of your home to donate to the sale, you can drop them off at the church starting Saturday, August 13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, August 14 from noon to 5 p.m., and Monday the entire day till 7 p.m.

The organizers of the event ask that you plan to pay with cash only.

Shandon Methodist Church is located at 3407 Devine Street in Columbia. For more information about the church sale, go to https://www.shandon-umc.org/shandon-united-methodist-church/missions-possible-garage-sale-2.

