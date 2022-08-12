SkyView
Puppy abandoned with dog bed in Upstate dumpster

Puppy found abandoned in commercial dumpster on Willis Terrance Road in Spartanburg County.
Puppy found abandoned in commercial dumpster on Willis Terrance Road in Spartanburg County.(Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Dept.)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway after a puppy was abandoned in a dumpster in Spartanburg County.

On Thursday, environmental enforcement officers got a call about a black and tan puppy, approximately six to seven weeks old, inside a commercial dumpster on Willis Terrance Road.

Officials said the puppy is a shepherd and hound mix. They also found a dog bed inside the dumpster with the puppy.

A spokesperson for the county said the puppy is in fair condition and is on the rescue list at Greenville County Animal Care.

The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement is investigating the animal abandonment case and asked anyone with information to call 864-569-3582.

