Police: K-9 to receive full honors after dying in line of duty

A police K-9 has died in Louisiana after the department said the animal became ill while responding to a call.(Slidell Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (Gray News) - A police department in Louisiana is mourning the loss of a police dog.

The Slidell Police Department reports a K-9 named Kano became ill while responding to a call on Thursday. The animal was rushed to the vet but later died.

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said it is “with a heavy heart” that the department shared the news of the passing of Kano.

The department said this was a tragic time for the Slidell police family, especially Sgt. Jake Morris and his immediate family, as Kano was part of the family.

According to the police chief, more information regarding service arrangements would be shared later, with Kano receiving full honors.

