Midlands Fatherhood Coalition: Back to School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Midlands Fatherhood Coalition is holding a back to school and visitation workshop this weekend.

Organizers said on Aug. 13th free school supplies will be available from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 1180 Colonial Life Blvd in Columbia. The event is co-sponsored by the Omega PSI PHI Fraternity and The Sons of Solomon Bike Club.

In addition to supplies, staff will be available to answer questions on legal visitation and advice on courts. More information about the organization can be found at the link here.

The coalition provides programs and support for fathers across the Midlands. In addition to their work with fathers, the organization also provides resources for businesses seeking employees and community resources on engaging fathers. They have been working in the Midlands for over 20 years.

Key fatherhood issues the organization works towards helping include:

Child support

Establishing paternity

Expungement

Visitation

Employment

Parenting

Healthy relationships

Men’s Health

The coalition serves the counties of: Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Clarendon, Edgefield, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda, Sumter.

They have three headquarters in the Midlands and all are open between 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Lexington

943 E. Main St. 803-996-2114

Richland

1420 Colonial Life Blvd. 803-933-0052

Sumter

21 N. Harvin St. 803-774-2140

