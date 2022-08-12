SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Midlands Fatherhood Coalition: Back to School

The event runs Saturday Aug. 13th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 1180 Colonial Life Blvd in Columbia.
The event runs Saturday Aug. 13th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 1180 Colonial Life Blvd in Columbia.(Midlands Fatherhood Coalition)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Midlands Fatherhood Coalition is holding a back to school and visitation workshop this weekend.

Organizers said on Aug. 13th free school supplies will be available from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 1180 Colonial Life Blvd in Columbia. The event is co-sponsored by the Omega PSI PHI Fraternity and The Sons of Solomon Bike Club.

The event runs Saturday Aug. 13th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 1180 Colonial Life Blvd in Columbia.
The event runs Saturday Aug. 13th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 1180 Colonial Life Blvd in Columbia.(Midlands Fatherhood Coalition)

In addition to supplies, staff will be available to answer questions on legal visitation and advice on courts. More information about the organization can be found at the link here.

The coalition provides programs and support for fathers across the Midlands. In addition to their work with fathers, the organization also provides resources for businesses seeking employees and community resources on engaging fathers. They have been working in the Midlands for over 20 years.

Key fatherhood issues the organization works towards helping include:

  • Child support
  • Establishing paternity
  • Expungement
  • Visitation
  • Employment
  • Parenting
  • Healthy relationships
  • Men’s Health

The coalition serves the counties of: Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Clarendon, Edgefield, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda, Sumter.

They have three headquarters in the Midlands and all are open between 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Lexington

943 E. Main St. 803-996-2114

Richland

1420 Colonial Life Blvd. 803-933-0052

Sumter

21 N. Harvin St. 803-774-2140

RELATED COVERAGE

Midlands Fatherhood Coalition celebrates Father’s Day Weekend with the The Daddy & Me 5k

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Terrance Butler, 31.
Autopsy results released for missing boater
Highway 1 North between James West Road and Porter Rd is closed to a traffic collision and will...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Four 18-wheelers involved with wreck on Hwy 1, area shut down
Deputy Sarah Merriman
Sheriff: Teen charged after hitting Richland Co. deputy with stolen vehicle
Richland County mother found guilty in choking death of her son
A KCSO deputy was sent to the hospital after a crash during a high speed pursuit.
High speed chase in Camden, deputy and suspect sent to the hospital

Latest News

Midlands 2022 back-to-school giveaways and events
FILE
Lexington Two clear bag policy goes into effect next week
Richland One will start installing metal detectors at its middle and high schools soon.
Richland One to soon begin installing metal detectors at its middle and high schools
Metal detectors approved for Richland One schools
Metal detectors approved for Richland One schools