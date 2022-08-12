SkyView
Man arrested on DUI charges in crash that killed two in Columbia

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was arrested and charged at the scene of a crash that killed two people on a moped in Columbia.

The crash happened on Farrow Road and SC-277 on Thursday night, according to the Columbia Police Department. The crash closed the road in both directions while first responders worked to clear the scene.

Johnathan J. Gajadhar, 37, was arrested at the scene by Traffic Safety officers and was charged with two counts of felony DUI with death. Gajadhar was taken to jail where he awaits a bond hearing.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

