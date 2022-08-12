Man arrested on DUI charges in crash that killed two in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was arrested and charged at the scene of a crash that killed two people on a moped in Columbia.

The crash happened on Farrow Road and SC-277 on Thursday night, according to the Columbia Police Department. The crash closed the road in both directions while first responders worked to clear the scene.

Johnathan J. Gajadhar, 37, was arrested at the scene by Traffic Safety officers and was charged with two counts of felony DUI with death. Gajadhar was taken to jail where he awaits a bond hearing.

Cont’d: Male driver arrested on scene by #ColumbiaPDSC soon after the fatal incident. Charges pending. pic.twitter.com/V1yIGhJkTd — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 12, 2022

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.