Man accused of throwing woman to ground, attempting removal of clothes in Walgreens

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 30-year-old man has been accused of assaulting a woman in the Devine St. Walgreens around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

According to the Columbia Police Department, Christ Suave Davis is accused of grabbing a 41-year-old woman who was inside the store located on 4467 Devine Street.

Davis is then accused of throwing the woman to the ground and attempting to remove her clothing while he also tried to remove his pants, police say.

Davis has been charged with third-degree assault, with the intent to commit criminal sexual conduct.

Chief Holbrook says this is one of the most egregious public attacks and attempts at criminal sexual conduct he has seen in his career.

“There is no better example of a violent sexual predator, and one who is a clear and present danger to our community,” Chief Holbrook said.

A witness heard the victim screaming for help, and called 9-1-1, according to officials, and after being subdued by citizens, officers were able to take Davis into custody.

Davis has previous convictions for Indecent Exposure after being charged by CPD and other law enforcement agencies.

He is currently at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, and due to his alleged actions and criminal history, CPD requested bond denial.

Copyright 2022 WIS.

