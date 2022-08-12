SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lexington County man sentenced in deadly DUI case

Sheldon Eugene Dubois, 29
Sheldon Eugene Dubois, 29(LCSD)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man is facing almost two decades in prison in a deadly DUI case.

Sheldon Eugene Dubois, 29, was sentenced to 18 years after entering a guilty plea to Felony DUI, Involving Death. Under South Carolina law he is not eligible for parole. Dubois also pled guilty to an unrelated assault and batter by mob charge 3rd degree.

Investigators said on March 11, 2021, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempted to pull over a stolen Honda on South Lake Dr.

The pursuit was ended near the intersection of South Lake Dr. and Bethany Church Rd. Investigators said Dubois was driving the vehicle when he ignored a stop sign at Bethany Church Rd. and Boiling Springs Rd.

The Honda crashed into a Ford-150 at the intersection, causing it to overturn. The driver of the truck was injured. A passenger inside the vehicle with Dubois, Phillip Austin Jones, suffered injuries as well. The 26-year-old Jones died the next day at Prisma Health Richland.

Dubois originally was charged with Reckless Vehicular Homicide, however investigation found methamphetamine and THC were in his blood at the time of the accident.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Terrance Butler, 31.
Autopsy results released for missing boater
Highway 1 North between James West Road and Porter Rd is closed to a traffic collision and will...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Four 18-wheelers involved with wreck on Hwy 1, area shut down
Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook announces that a judge has denied bond for Christ Suave...
Man accused of throwing woman to ground, attempting removal of clothes in Walgreens
Deputy Sarah Merriman
Sheriff: Teen charged after hitting Richland Co. deputy with stolen vehicle
Richland County mother found guilty in choking death of her son

Latest News

Puppy found abandoned in commercial dumpster on Willis Terrance Road in Spartanburg County.
Puppy abandoned with dog bed in Upstate dumpster
wis
FIRST ALERT - Hold on for one more day... a drier weekend awaits.
Midlands 2022 back-to-school giveaways and events
File graphic
Early morning officer involved shooting in Eutawville