Lexington County man sentenced in deadly DUI case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man is facing almost two decades in prison in a deadly DUI case.

Sheldon Eugene Dubois, 29, was sentenced to 18 years after entering a guilty plea to Felony DUI, Involving Death. Under South Carolina law he is not eligible for parole. Dubois also pled guilty to an unrelated assault and batter by mob charge 3rd degree.

Investigators said on March 11, 2021, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempted to pull over a stolen Honda on South Lake Dr.

The pursuit was ended near the intersection of South Lake Dr. and Bethany Church Rd. Investigators said Dubois was driving the vehicle when he ignored a stop sign at Bethany Church Rd. and Boiling Springs Rd.

The Honda crashed into a Ford-150 at the intersection, causing it to overturn. The driver of the truck was injured. A passenger inside the vehicle with Dubois, Phillip Austin Jones, suffered injuries as well. The 26-year-old Jones died the next day at Prisma Health Richland.

Dubois originally was charged with Reckless Vehicular Homicide, however investigation found methamphetamine and THC were in his blood at the time of the accident.

