Kershaw County Council selects County Administrator

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Council announced a new County Administrator.

The council voted unanimously Wednesday to appoint Danny Templar to the position. Templar had previously served as Interim Administrator and Deputy Assistant Administrator in the county.

Chairman Julian Burns said, “Danny’s hard work and service to our community will continue to benefit our clients and businesses moving forward.”

