Kershaw Co. officials search for suspect accused of stabbing his mother
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and SLED are searching for a man accused of stabbing his mother.
Deputies were dispatched to Crownvista Court in reference to a man stabbing his mother. The suspect was identified as Drake Munger, 28.
Munger is described as a white male with long hair and could be wearing a brown t-shirt and blue jeans. Deputies were told by family members that Munger is mentally ill.
A helicopter search of the area yielded no results.
Deputies are still actively searching for Munger. If you have any information, call 911.
