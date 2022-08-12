Kershaw Co. officials search for suspect accused of stabbing his mother

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and SLED are searching for a man accused of stabbing his mother.

Deputies were dispatched to Crownvista Court in reference to a man stabbing his mother. The suspect was identified as Drake Munger, 28.

Munger is described as a white male with long hair and could be wearing a brown t-shirt and blue jeans. Deputies were told by family members that Munger is mentally ill.

A helicopter search of the area yielded no results.

Deputies are still actively searching for Munger. If you have any information, call 911.

