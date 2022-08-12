Health U: DHEC Back-to-School vaccine requirements

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Back-to-school time is officially here, and as parents get their kids ready to take on the classroom--they may need to know about some new vaccination policies in place before the first day.

Doctor Cooper Gunter Lexington Medical Center Batesburg-Leesville Primary Care informs parents on what shots their kids may need before heading back.

Current vaccination requirements for the 2022-2023 school year are available at scdhec.gov/vaccinations. Updates for this school year include:

· 2nd graders are now required to have two doses of hepatitis A vaccine with both doses received on or after the first birthday and separated by at least 6 months.

· 8th graders are now required to have two doses of varicella (chickenpox) vaccine. A child with a positive history of the disease is considered immune and is exempt from this requirement.

· 10th graders are now required to have three doses of oral and/or inactivated polio vaccine with at least one dose received on or after the fourth birthday.

· None of these are new vaccines, but rather the existing requirement has been extended to additional grade levels.

