Have you seen her? 15-year-old West Columbia teen reported missing

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old who was reported missing yesterday.

Isabela Garcia Perez’s family says they physically saw her on Sunday, August 7, but have not heard from her since she left home.

Isabela was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a black t-shirt and black sandals. Officers say she has two small moles on the right side of her face along her lower jaw and does not have any piercings.

Her family says she was also carrying a brown pocketbook (possibly backpack style).

If you have information about where Isabela may be, please call WCPD at (803) 794-0721 or reach out to Midlands Crimestoppers at crimesc.com or through the P3 tips app.

