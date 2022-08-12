SkyView
Furry Friend Friday - Wilma and Charlotte

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wilma and Charlotte are 2 adorable sister kittens up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline! They are a bonded pair meaning they would love to be adopted together!

Wilma and Charlotte just turned 4 months old. They were found as strays and were most likely born to a feral mama cat. They are adorable, curious and love to explore! Wilma and Charlotte have so much love to give and even get along great with other cats. Their previous foster mama describes them as the perfect kitty combo of cuddly and crazy!

As you can see, Wilma has special eyes. She is blind, most likely due to a viral infection early on in life. But, that doesn’t stop her from having fun! She loves to wrestle with Charlotte and play with any toys laying around. Bonus points if it makes a noise because even though she can’t see the toys, she loves to hear them! Wilma immediately purrs when you pet her and loves company. Charlotte is Wilma’s “seeing eye cat” and helps her find her way around. Charlotte just wants to climb, run, chase and be loved! She loves to snuggle too! We hope to find this dynamic duo a loving forever home soon.

Pawmetto Lifeline is at max capacity for animals and cannot save any more lives until more animals go to a foster or a forever home! Adoptions fees have been significantly reduced until further notice to encourage the community to adopt. Cats and kittens are only $25 and dogs 35 pounds and up are $50. Pawmetto Lifeline is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from 12:00-6:00 and Saturdays from 10:00-6:00. Apply to adopt online at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

