FIRST ALERT - Dry air moves in tonight, brings a beautiful weekend

First Alert Headlines:

Drier air pushes in from the north tonight and we see our skies clear up.

There’s a 20% chance of an isolated shower and storm this evening as a secondary front pushes in.

We have upper 80s to low 90s Saturday and Sunday expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Next week looks unsettled with a 30-40% chance of rain and storms Monday-Wednesday.

The chance of rain goes up to 50% by late next week.

In the tropics we are watching a disturbance off the coast of Louisiana that has a 10% chance of developing in the next 5 days.

First Alert Summary:

Dry air moves into the area for Saturday and Sunday. There will be a little bit of breeze for Saturday with gusts up to 15mph, but it should be a pleasant day with highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday is a little warmer and the humidity is just a smidge higher than Saturday, but we are still comfortable. Skies are partly cloudy.

A low pressure system moves in Monday and increases our chances of rain and thunder to 40%. High temperatures are in the upper 80s and skies are partly to mostly cloudy.

The jet stream moves to the south and provides small waves that will kick off chances of rain throughout the work week.

Tuesday sees a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs reach the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday we have a 40% chance of rain and storms as another low forms and pushes into the region. With extra clouds we see temperatures in the low 80s.

In the tropics we have a small system that has a 10% chance of development in the next 5 days right off the coast of Louisiana. It looks to move west toward Texas.

Forecast Update:

Tonight: Showers and storm wrapping up early, then gradually becoming clear. Lows are in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Highs in the upper 80s with sunshine and low humidity. Just a light breeze up to 15mph.

Sunday: Highs near 90 with sunshine and low humidity.

Monday: Highs are in the low 90s with a 40% chance of rain and storms.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with 30% chance of some afternoon rain and storms.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. There’s a 40% chance of storms.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. There’s a 50% chance of storms.

