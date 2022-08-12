SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FBI took 11 sets of documents from Trump estate

BREAKING GRAPHIC
BREAKING GRAPHIC(GRAY TV)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - NBC reported it obtained the search warrant from the FBI search at Mar-A-Lago. The report said 11 sets of documents were taken from former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida.

Some of the documents are classified but it is not known what information they contain.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Terrance Butler, 31.
Autopsy results released for missing boater
Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook announces that a judge has denied bond for Christ Suave...
Man accused of throwing woman to ground, attempting removal of clothes in Walgreens
Highway 1 North between James West Road and Porter Rd is closed to a traffic collision and will...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Four 18-wheelers involved with wreck on Hwy 1, area shut down
Deputy Sarah Merriman
Sheriff: Teen charged after hitting Richland Co. deputy with stolen vehicle
A KCSO deputy was sent to the hospital after a crash during a high speed pursuit.
High speed chase in Camden, deputy and suspect sent to the hospital

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT - Dry air moves in tonight, brings a beautiful weekend
A Columbia business raised eight billboards in support of an injured RCSD deputy.
Columbia business raises billboards in support of injured deputy
Jeremy Hughes, 39, is accused of impersonating a U.S. Marshal and illegally possessing firearms...
Berkeley Co. man facing law enforcement impersonation, gun charges
A new pilot program is bringing metal detectors to select Richland School District One Schools.
Attorney General requesting to investigate Richland One purchase cards, district responds