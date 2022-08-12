FBI took 11 sets of documents from Trump estate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - NBC reported it obtained the search warrant from the FBI search at Mar-A-Lago. The report said 11 sets of documents were taken from former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida.

Some of the documents are classified but it is not known what information they contain.

