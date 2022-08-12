SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Early morning officer involved shooting in Eutawville

File graphic
File graphic(WCAX)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning officer involved shooting is being investigated in Eutawville.

Michael Laubshire, the lawyer for Police Chief Sean Hopkins, said the chief was one of the officers involved. Laubshire said SLED is investigating.

No injuries were reported for any officers involved. The town currently employs two officers, one of them is the chief.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Terrance Butler, 31.
Autopsy results released for missing boater
Highway 1 North between James West Road and Porter Rd is closed to a traffic collision and will...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Four 18-wheelers involved with wreck on Hwy 1, area shut down
Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook announces that a judge has denied bond for Christ Suave...
Man accused of throwing woman to ground, attempting removal of clothes in Walgreens
Deputy Sarah Merriman
Sheriff: Teen charged after hitting Richland Co. deputy with stolen vehicle
Richland County mother found guilty in choking death of her son

Latest News

The event runs Saturday Aug. 13th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 1180 Colonial Life Blvd in Columbia.
Midlands Fatherhood Coalition: Back to School
Puppy found abandoned in commercial dumpster on Willis Terrance Road in Spartanburg County.
Puppy abandoned with dog bed in Upstate dumpster
Danny Templar was appointed to Kershaw County Administrator on Aug. 11, 2022.
Kershaw County Council selects County Administrator
Midlands 2022 back-to-school giveaways and events