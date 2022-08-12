SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Columbia business raises billboards in support of injured deputy

A Columbia business raised eight billboards in support of an injured RCSD deputy.
A Columbia business raised eight billboards in support of an injured RCSD deputy.(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia business has a simple message for an injured deputy, “Pray for Sarah Merriman, injured while serving us.”

Billboards went up across the Midlands after Richland County Deputy Sarah Merriman was injured earlier this week after a suspect hit her with a car. Lamar Advertising of Columbia erected eight billboards with the a photo of her and the words printed across it.

The department posted on their social media, “We thank them for supporting Dep. Merriman through the power of prayer and encouraging the community to do the same.”

WIS reached out to RCSD about Merriman’s recovery. The department said she is out of the hospital and at home with her K9 Rudy. RCSD also said, “She says she’s incredibly grateful for the outpouring of community love and support and it’s a tremendous help to her recovery process.”

Merriman was recognized earlier this year with a national award. She is the first law enforcement agent in South Carolina to ever receive it.

The billboard locations are:

  • 7424 Garners Ferry Rd.
  • 203 South Assembly St.
  • 466 Clemson Rd.
  • Two notch and Alpha Pine Rd.
  • 2020 Jarvis St. and Harden St.
  • Bull St. and Harden St.
  • 2008 Taylor St.
  • Huger St. and Greene St.

RELATED COVERAGE

Sheriff: Teen charged after hitting Richland Co. deputy with stolen vehicle

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Terrance Butler, 31.
Autopsy results released for missing boater
Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook announces that a judge has denied bond for Christ Suave...
Man accused of throwing woman to ground, attempting removal of clothes in Walgreens
Highway 1 North between James West Road and Porter Rd is closed to a traffic collision and will...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Four 18-wheelers involved with wreck on Hwy 1, area shut down
Deputy Sarah Merriman
Sheriff: Teen charged after hitting Richland Co. deputy with stolen vehicle
A KCSO deputy was sent to the hospital after a crash during a high speed pursuit.
High speed chase in Camden, deputy and suspect sent to the hospital

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT - Dry air moves in tonight, brings a beautiful weekend
BREAKING GRAPHIC
FBI took 11 sets of documents from Trump estate
Jeremy Hughes, 39, is accused of impersonating a U.S. Marshal and illegally possessing firearms...
Berkeley Co. man facing law enforcement impersonation, gun charges
A new pilot program is bringing metal detectors to select Richland School District One Schools.
Attorney General requesting to investigate Richland One purchase cards, district responds