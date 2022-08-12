Columbia business raises billboards in support of injured deputy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia business has a simple message for an injured deputy, “Pray for Sarah Merriman, injured while serving us.”

Billboards went up across the Midlands after Richland County Deputy Sarah Merriman was injured earlier this week after a suspect hit her with a car. Lamar Advertising of Columbia erected eight billboards with the a photo of her and the words printed across it.

The department posted on their social media, “We thank them for supporting Dep. Merriman through the power of prayer and encouraging the community to do the same.”

WIS reached out to RCSD about Merriman’s recovery. The department said she is out of the hospital and at home with her K9 Rudy. RCSD also said, “She says she’s incredibly grateful for the outpouring of community love and support and it’s a tremendous help to her recovery process.”

Merriman was recognized earlier this year with a national award. She is the first law enforcement agent in South Carolina to ever receive it.

The billboard locations are:

7424 Garners Ferry Rd.

203 South Assembly St.

466 Clemson Rd.

Two notch and Alpha Pine Rd.

2020 Jarvis St. and Harden St.

Bull St. and Harden St.

2008 Taylor St.

Huger St. and Greene St.

RELATED COVERAGE

Sheriff: Teen charged after hitting Richland Co. deputy with stolen vehicle

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.