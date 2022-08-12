SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Berkeley Co. man facing law enforcement impersonation, gun charges

Jeremy Hughes, 39, is accused of impersonating a U.S. Marshal and illegally possessing firearms...
Jeremy Hughes, 39, is accused of impersonating a U.S. Marshal and illegally possessing firearms and ammunition, according to court documents.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal grand jury in Charleston indicted a Goose Creek man for pretending to be a U.S. Marshal and for having a handgun after a domestic violence conviction.

The indictment alleges 39-year-old Jeremy Hughes falsely claimed he was with the U.S. Marshals searching for a fugitive on Nov. 22.

Court documents allege Hughes carried a pistol and shotgun and wore tactical clothing with a “Police US Marshals” shirt.

Investigators arrested Hughes on Dec. 1 and during the arrest, Hughes had multiple firearms and ammunition on his person, U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman Derek Shoemake said. Investigators found additional firearms and ammunition during a search of Hughes’ home, Shoemake said.

Court documents state Hughes is federally prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition because of a previous domestic violence conviction.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 13 years in prison.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.

Hughes is curently being detained, Shoemake said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrance Butler, 31.
Autopsy results released for missing boater
Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook announces that a judge has denied bond for Christ Suave...
Man accused of throwing woman to ground, attempting removal of clothes in Walgreens
Highway 1 North between James West Road and Porter Rd is closed to a traffic collision and will...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Four 18-wheelers involved with wreck on Hwy 1, area shut down
Deputy Sarah Merriman
Sheriff: Teen charged after hitting Richland Co. deputy with stolen vehicle
A KCSO deputy was sent to the hospital after a crash during a high speed pursuit.
High speed chase in Camden, deputy and suspect sent to the hospital