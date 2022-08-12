AG Wilson announces sentencing of 12 people involved in largest drug conspiracy investigation in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday that 12 defendants in the largest narcotics investigation ever indicted in SC have been sentenced.

The cases are part of the “Prison Empire” and “Graceland” conspiracies. The “Prison Empire” was a conspiracy that involved 100 people who state officials said used contraband cell phones in prison to run an “empire” of drug trafficking throughout the state.

“We’re happy with the message these long sentences send in our continuing efforts to fight organized crime and crimes that prison inmates are able to keep committing because of contraband cell phones,” Attorney General Wilson said.

In March of 2022, the main operators of the “Prison Empire” drug ring pleaded guilty, according to officials.

Nicanor Rodriguez, pleaded guilty to eight counts of kidnapping and drug trafficking charges. He was sentenced to an additional 40 years in prison. He was already serving time until 2041 for prior drug convictions stemming from a previous investigation.

Anthony Gracely, Rodriguez’s co-conspirator pleaded guilty to four counts of trafficking meth and one count of trafficking heroin. Gracely will be sentenced at a future date.

The 12 defendants charges and sentences are below:

As part of the “Graceland” case:

Michael Powell pleaded guilty to Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28 Grams or More, but Less Than 100 grams (Conspiracy), (x2) Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28 Grams or More, but Less Than 100 Grams, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Eric Goforth pleaded guilty to Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10 Grams or More, but Less Than 28 Grams (Conspiracy), Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10 Grams or More, but Less Than 28 Grams, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Tony Whitfield pleaded guilty to Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28 Grams or More, but Less Than 100 grams (Conspiracy) and (x2) 10 Grams or More, but Less Than 28 Grams. He was sentenced to 9 years in prison.

Leslie Center pleaded guilty to Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28 Grams or More, but Less Than 100 grams (Conspiracy) and Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28 Grams or More, but Less Than 100 grams. She was sentenced to 7 years in prison.

Gerri Blackwell pleaded guilty to Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10 Grams or More, but Less Than 28 Grams. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison, which was suspended to 3 years in prison, followed by 5 years of probation.

As part of the “Prison Empire” case:

Samantha Aiken pleaded guilty to Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28 Grams or More, but Less Than 100 grams (Conspiracy), Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10 Grams or More, but Less Than 28 Grams, Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28 Grams or More, but Less Than 100 grams, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of a Violent Offense, and Failure to Stop for a Blue Light. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Steve Aiken pleaded guilty to Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28 Grams or More, but Less Than 100 grams (Conspiracy) and Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28 Grams or More, but Less Than 100 Grams. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Darrell Tabron pleaded guilty to Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28 Grams or More, but Less Than 100 grams (Conspiracy), (x4) Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28 Grams or More, but Less Than 100 Grams, Trafficking Heroin, 4 Grams or More, but Less Than 14 Grams, (x2) Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Trafficking Heroin, 4 Grams or More, but Less Than 14 Grams (Conspiracy). He was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Kaitlin Davenport pleaded guilty to Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28 Grams or More, but Less Than 100 grams (Conspiracy), (x2) Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28 Grams or More, but Less Than 100 Grams, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and Trafficking Heroin, 4 Grams or More, but Less than 14 Grams. She was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Kristen Lesley pleaded guilty to Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28 Grams or More, but Less Than 100 grams (Conspiracy), (x4) Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28 Grams or More, but Less Than 100 Grams, Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10 Grams or More, but Less than 28 Grams, Trafficking Heroin, 4 Grams or More, but Less Than 14 Grams, (x3) Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime and Possession with Intent to Distribute LSD. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Harvest Hendricks pleaded guilty to Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28 Grams or More, but Less Than 100 grams (Conspiracy), (x2) Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10 Grams or More, but Less Than 28 Grams. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Barbara Goodman pleaded guilty to Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28 Grams or More, but Less Than 100 grams (Conspiracy), (x2) Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28 Grams or More, but Less Than 100 Grams, Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10 Grams or More, but Less Than 28 Grams, and Distribution of Methamphetamine. She was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

