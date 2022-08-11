SkyView
TRAFFIC ALERT: Four 18-wheelers involved with wreck on Hwy 1, area remains shut down

Highway 1 North between James West Road and Porter Rd is closed to a traffic collision and will...
Highway 1 North between James West Road and Porter Rd is closed to a traffic collision and will be closed for an extended amount of time.(Kershaw County Fire Service)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A wreck has occurred on Highway 1, near James West Rd. in Kershaw County.

Four 18-wheelers were involved in a wreck on HWY 1 near James West Road.
Four 18-wheelers were involved in a wreck on HWY 1 near James West Road.(Google Maps)

According to Kershaw County Fire Service Deputy Chief Bullard, four 18-wheelers were involved, causing one person to be treated for a minor injury on the scene.

A small diesel leak was also reported on the scene, but officials say the leak has been contained with no threat to the public.

The area will be shut down for several hours as first responders set up detours in the area.

