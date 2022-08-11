TRAFFIC ALERT: Four 18-wheelers involved with wreck on Hwy 1, area remains shut down

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A wreck has occurred on Highway 1, near James West Rd. in Kershaw County.

Four 18-wheelers were involved in a wreck on HWY 1 near James West Road. (Google Maps)

According to Kershaw County Fire Service Deputy Chief Bullard, four 18-wheelers were involved, causing one person to be treated for a minor injury on the scene.

A small diesel leak was also reported on the scene, but officials say the leak has been contained with no threat to the public.

The area will be shut down for several hours as first responders set up detours in the area.

