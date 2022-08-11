Tractor trailer crash closes Clemson Road intersection
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department said they’ve closed an intersection while working on a crash.
Crews are at the scene of a tractor trailer crash at the intersection of Clemson Rd and Longtown Rd. First responders said there were no injuries.
TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨: The intersection of Clemson Road and Longtown Road is closed to traffic at this time as our crews are on scene of an accident involving a tractor trailer.— Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) August 11, 2022
There are no injuries and work is underway at this time to clear the tractor trailer from the intersection
