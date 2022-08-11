SkyView
Tractor trailer crash closes Clemson Road intersection

Traffic accident background (MGN)
Traffic accident background (MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department said they’ve closed an intersection while working on a crash.

Crews are at the scene of a tractor trailer crash at the intersection of Clemson Rd and Longtown Rd. First responders said there were no injuries.

