Specialized team of Prisma forensic nurses receive qualifications to care for sexual assault victims

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A specialized team of forensic nurses has received qualifications that will allow them to provide care for sexual assault victims and collect evidence.

The Sexual Assault Forensic Examiners (SAFE) completed their Level 1 training.

The team of nurses travels to serve six local hospitals and receive patients from 20 counties and two military bases in the state.

The new Level 1 hospitals served by the forensic nursing team are:

Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Prisma Health Baptist Hospital

Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital

Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital

Lexington Medical Center

MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center

