Specialized team of Prisma forensic nurses receive qualifications to care for sexual assault victims
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A specialized team of forensic nurses has received qualifications that will allow them to provide care for sexual assault victims and collect evidence.
The Sexual Assault Forensic Examiners (SAFE) completed their Level 1 training.
The team of nurses travels to serve six local hospitals and receive patients from 20 counties and two military bases in the state.
The new Level 1 hospitals served by the forensic nursing team are:
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital
- Lexington Medical Center
- MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center
