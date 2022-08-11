Soda City Live: Helpful advice for mothers struggling with breastfeeding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s Breastfeeding Awareness Month. And as mothers are still scrambling to find formula on store shelves to feed their babies, experts are encouraging new mothers to breastfeed.

Emily Middleton is known as The Latch RN. She works with families throughout the Midlands with prenatal care, postnatal care, and lactation services. As a registered nurse and lactation consultant, she provides prenatal education, lactation consultations, and postpartum mother/baby support.

Pediatricians encourage moms to breastfeed saying that milk has more benefits because it better provides growth, brain, and eye development. There are numerous struggles of breastfeeding for some moms. One of the biggest is when she needs to go back to work. When struggling, experts encourage mothers to look at pictures of their baby while pumping to help the emotional bond and pump as often as needed to help your supply.

Learn more about breastfeeding and the help that is available through Emily Middleton, The Latch RN, at https://www.thelatchrn.com/.

