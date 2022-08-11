SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Sheriff’s office taking names for its newest employee, an 11-week-old K-9

The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants help with naming its 11-week-old German Shepherd.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants help with naming its 11-week-old German Shepherd.(Union County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, N.C. (Gray News) - A North Carolina sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help with something adorable.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants assistance naming its newest K-9, an 11-week-old German Shepherd.

The sheriff’s office says their puppy crime fighter is currently known as Puppy Doe, but Sheriff Eddie Cathey is asking for a bit of help with the dog’s official name.

To help the process, the department shared some details about the puppy. The little guy likes long walks in the park, rolling around in the grass, public displays of affection, tearing up new tennis balls, prefers his toys thrown overhand and hails from a family of service dogs.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants help with naming its 11-week-old German Shepherd.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants help with naming its 11-week-old German Shepherd.(Union County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s department said it will take names until 8 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on its Facebook post in the comment section.

Sheriff Cathey said the names of “Sir Sitsalot” and “Fluffy” have already been ruled out.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPD responds to single vehicle collision, it is reported that three people was taken to a local...
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash on Bull Street
RCSD said the rifle was modified with a scope and drum magazine.
RCSD plays 911 recordings, “disturbing” details of ambush shooter’s plan
Deputy Sarah Merriman
RCSD deputy sent to hospital by stolen vehicle, teen driver charged with Attempted Murder
Priscilla Graves, 30, of Sumter is charged with Murder and Conspiracy to commit Armed Robbery.
Suspect arrested in Sumter auto shop murder
Several tenants at the Samara East apartments tell WIS they are without air conditioning.
Tenants report ‘no A/C’ despite work orders and rising temperatures

Latest News

Florida authorities say 2 men accused of robbing a mother and her child have been arrested.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 2 arrested for robbing mother, child at gunpoint, authorities say
Deputy Sarah Merriman
RCSD deputy sent to hospital by stolen vehicle, teen driver charged with Attempted Murder
Sheriff Lee Boan
Social media threats to Kershaw County school linked to Hawaii
Residents of the Runnymede Subdivision received a public hearing before the Sumter City-County...
Homeowners contend solar farm in public hearing
Florida authorities say 2 men accused of robbing a mother and her child have been arrested.
2 accused robbers arrested in Florida