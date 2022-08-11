Senator Lindsey Graham responds to A.G. Garland, asks if raid was ‘sufficient’ or ‘necessary’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIS) - U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham made a statement after Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference Thursday afternoon when the Justice Department asked a court to unseal the warrant the FBI received before searching the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump.

Senator Graham asks in his statement if the information provided to the judge was sufficient and necessary to authorize a raid on the former president’s home.

Graham says half the country believes there are no rules when it comes to former President Trump.

Read Senator Lindsey Graham’s full statement below:

“The primary reason the Attorney General and FBI are being pushed to disclose why the search was necessary is because of the deep mistrust of the FBI and DOJ when it comes to all things Trump - such as the Crossfire Hurricane and Mueller investigations.

What I am looking for is the predicate for the search. Was the information provided to the judge sufficient and necessary to authorize a raid on the former president’s home within ninety days of the midterm election? I am urging, actually insisting, the DOJ and the FBI lay their cards on the table as to why this course of action was necessary. Until that is done the suspicion will continue to mount.

After Crossfire Hurricane and the Mueller investigation, where FISA Court rebuked the FBI and DOJ for failing to disclose exculpatory material, there is no benefit of the doubt when it comes to investigating President Trump.

Half the country believes that when it comes to President Trump there are no rules. They have lost faith in the system. The only way to address that problem is full disclosure of the facts and circumstances which led to this unprecedented action.”

