A Second Chance looks to Clear the Shelters in Clarendon County

MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - A Second Chance Animal Shelter is asking the community to help Clear the Shelters.

The organization said it is the only shelter in Clarendon County and is currently filled with furry friends looking for a forever home. The shelter works in cooperation with the Clarendon County Animal Control and the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Department. Organizers said they have over 100 animals to potentially adopt.

The Clear the Shelters Campaign runs through the end of August.

