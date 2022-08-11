SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

A Second Chance looks to Clear the Shelters in Clarendon County

A Second Chance is asking the community to help Clear the Shelters in Clarendon County.
A Second Chance is asking the community to help Clear the Shelters in Clarendon County.(A Second Chance)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - A Second Chance Animal Shelter is asking the community to help Clear the Shelters.

A Second Chance is asking the community to help Clear the Shelters in Clarendon County.
A Second Chance is asking the community to help Clear the Shelters in Clarendon County.(A Second Chance)

The organization said it is the only shelter in Clarendon County and is currently filled with furry friends looking for a forever home. The shelter works in cooperation with the Clarendon County Animal Control and the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Department. Organizers said they have over 100 animals to potentially adopt.

The Clear the Shelters Campaign runs through the end of August.

For more information about the shelter and their mission, click the link here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputy Sarah Merriman
Sheriff: Teen charged after hitting Richland Co. deputy with stolen vehicle
CPD responds to single vehicle collision, it is reported that three people was taken to a local...
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash on Bull Street
Several tenants at the Samara East apartments tell WIS they are without air conditioning.
Tenants report ‘no A/C’ despite work orders and rising temperatures
A road is blocked at Pamplico Highway and Purvis Drive after two people, including a paramedic,...
Coroner: Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drives through crash scene
Sheriff Lee Boan
Hawaii juvenile accused of making threats against Kershaw Co. school contacted by FBI, local police

Latest News

Traffic accident background (MGN)
Tractor trailer crash closes Clemson Road intersection
Sheriff Lee Boan
Hawaii juvenile accused of making threats against Kershaw Co. school contacted by FBI, local police
Richland County mother found guilty in choking death of her son
FILE PHOTO of people in scrubs in a hospital.
Specialized team of Prisma forensic nurses receive qualifications to care for sexual assault victims