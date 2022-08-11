Rugged Luxe brings “glamping” to the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you love the idea of camping, but not the idea of pitching a tent or sleeping on the ground, Rugged Luxe has got you covered.

The luxury rental company is reimagining camping by offering glamping to people of the Midlands.

For those unfamiliar, “glamping” is a combination of the words “glamourous” and “camping.”

The objective – taking the hard work and uncomfortableness out of traditional camping and offer people a more luxurious option – complete with real mattresses, furniture, A/C or heat, and setup/takedown.

Rugged Luxe owners, Kevin and Alaina Berry, say they decided to start their business after a miserable camping experience.

“I forced my husband to go on a camping trip because I love camping, and we had a miserable weekend,” explains Alaina. “It rained and poured and he had to do all the hard, heavy lifting and work. We were on the way back and he said it would have been so much nicer had it been already setup and there had been furniture.”

That’s when Alaina realized there was a need for glamping options in the Midlands.

And so, together with Kevin, the Berry’s started Rugged Luxe.

Now they travel within a 30-mile radius of Columbia, setting up events in a pop-up fashion for people to experience the outdoors in a more luxurious way.

“Hospitality has always been a big thing for her [Alaina] and I as well, so it was just an easy fit for us to go ahead and do what we do now,” says Kevin, “And that’s what we want to do, to bring the comforts of home to camping and bring it locally.”

And if camping isn’t your thing, Rugged Luxe also offers boho picnics, sleepover setups, backyard movie nights and so much more.

For more information on Rugged Luxe, visit its website.

