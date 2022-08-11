SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Rescued beagle puppies visit nursing home

Recently rescued beagle puppies visited a nursing home in Virginia. (Credit: WJLA via CNN Newsoure)
By WJLA Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) - Six-week-old beagle puppies rescued from a Virginia breeding facility visited seniors at a nursing home in Fairfax County.

“Oh, I like it. I like puppies. I haven’t had one in a long time,” resident Julia Doyle said.

The staff at Promedica Skilled Nursing had heard about the ongoing mission to save 4,000 beagles that were bred to be sold to labs for experimentation, so they reached out to Homeward Trails Animal Shelter to ask whether any of the recently rescued puppies might be able to stop by.

“We’re always looking for fun activities for our residents and I thought, you know, there’s nothing more fun or that would bring joy to the residents than having some puppies visit,” nursing home staff Cindy Oplinger said.

There was lots of joy from both the residents and the puppies on Wednesday afternoon.

“Oh, we used to have a beagle and it’s so nice to see a puppy again. I love puppies,” resident Carol Brashares said.

It was a successful outing for the puppies eager to be loved and to give love as well.

“I think everybody wins. Yeah, it’s wonderful, and that was the whole point of bringing in the puppies today. We couldn’t be happier,” Oplinger said.

Copyright 2022 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sarah Merriman
RCSD deputy sent to hospital by stolen vehicle, teen driver charged with Attempted Murder
CPD responds to single vehicle collision, it is reported that three people was taken to a local...
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash on Bull Street
Several tenants at the Samara East apartments tell WIS they are without air conditioning.
Tenants report ‘no A/C’ despite work orders and rising temperatures
A road is blocked at Pamplico Highway and Purvis Drive after two people, including a paramedic,...
Coroner: Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drives through crash scene
Sheriff Lee Boan
Social media threats to Kershaw County school linked to Hawaii

Latest News

Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy submits ask to Public Service Commission to raise electric rates amid rising fuel costs
wis
FIRST ALERT - Few storms for Thu, more for Fri ... then much drier for the weekend
The cargo ship Razoni crosses the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 3,...
West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal
Disney said it is raising prices for streaming subscribers in the U.S. who want to watch...
Disney+ ad-free subscription cost to rise by 38% in December