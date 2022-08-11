SkyView
Person of interest sought in Orangeburg County homicide

Huey Williams, Jr.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators in Orangeburg County say they’re looking for a person of interest in a homicide.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators are looking to speak with the 42-year-old Huey Williams, Jr., of Cordova.

On Aug. 1st deputies from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) were called to a residence on Five Chop Rd on reports of an 80-year-old man found deceased at his home.

Ravenell said, “We have learned from the autopsy that the victim suffered blunt force trauma to the upper body. He continued, “We need to speak with this person of interest as he may have information on the case.”

Anyone with information on the case or on Williams’ location is being asked to call OCSO at 803-534-3550.

