‘Making a difference’: Over 50 animals adopted in one day to help Horry County Animal Care Center’s capacity issues

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The community heard the call for help when Horry County Animal Care Center announced on Tuesday it was overcapacity.

The HCACC announced that 55 animals found their forever homes on Wednesday.

It was revealed earlier this week that the animal care center was over capacity after having over 130 animal intakes in five days due to two animal investigations.

It left no space at the HCACC, and because of this, it had to rent space from Tamrock Kennels to house animals that were up for adoption.

The HCACC put out a call to the community for animal lovers to adopt or foster their four-legged friends, and on Wednesday morning people were lined up ready to adopt.

“It’s amazing. We have another lab at home. We lost our lab in February of this year so having another lab at home is just great. Give her a chance at a home that loves her is fantastic,” said Chad Michael, who took home a new four-legged friend.

The HCACC said additional animals from the investigations will be available for adoption on Thursday.

People can either go to the HCACC located at 1923 Industrial Park Road or Tamroc Kennels located at 201 Bush Drive to find a furry friend that they can adopt.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

