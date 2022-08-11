Licensed therapist develops self-help book
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The help you need may not come from confiding in a counselor or therapist, but from yourself.
Licensed Therapist, Speaker and author Dr. Markesha Miller, shares details about her latest book “Hitting the Mark: Your Prescription for Good Mental Health”.
Dr. Markesha Miller’s Mental Musings (fourmcreations.com)
