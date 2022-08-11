Licensed therapist develops self-help book

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The help you need may not come from confiding in a counselor or therapist, but from yourself.

Licensed Therapist, Speaker and author Dr. Markesha Miller, shares details about her latest book “Hitting the Mark: Your Prescription for Good Mental Health”.

Dr. Markesha Miller’s Mental Musings (fourmcreations.com)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.