Lexington Two clear bag policy goes into effect next week
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington School District Two will implement a clear bag rule for athletics events starting next Friday.
The clear bag rule is similar to other Midlands districts and event venues.
The district says this policy will be implemented to increase safety for fans, players, coaches, and others in attendance during athletics events.
Airport High School’s first regular season home football game is Friday, August 19, and Brookland-Cayce’s is Friday, August 26.
Approved bags:
- Clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″. A logo no larger than 4.5″ x 3.4″ can be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag.
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)
- Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ -- approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap
- Medically necessary items (any bags with medically necessary items will be searched by gate personnel before entry.)
Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to:
- Purses
- Briefcases
- Backpacks
- Fanny packs
- Cinch/drawstring bags
- Luggage of any kind
- Computer bags
- Diaper bags
- Binocular cases
- Camera bags
- Non-approved seat cushions, which include large traditional seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments, or covers
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.