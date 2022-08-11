SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lexington Two clear bag policy goes into effect next week

FILE
FILE(Source: Amazon)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington School District Two will implement a clear bag rule for athletics events starting next Friday.

The clear bag rule is similar to other Midlands districts and event venues.

The district says this policy will be implemented to increase safety for fans, players, coaches, and others in attendance during athletics events.

Airport High School’s first regular season home football game is Friday, August 19, and Brookland-Cayce’s is Friday, August 26.

Approved bags:

  • Clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″. A logo no larger than 4.5″ x 3.4″ can be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag.
  • One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)
  • Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ -- approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap
  • Medically necessary items (any bags with medically necessary items will be searched by gate personnel before entry.)

Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to:

  • Purses
  • Briefcases
  • Backpacks
  • Fanny packs
  • Cinch/drawstring bags
  • Luggage of any kind
  • Computer bags
  • Diaper bags
  • Binocular cases
  • Camera bags
  • Non-approved seat cushions, which include large traditional seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments, or covers

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputy Sarah Merriman
Sheriff: Teen charged after hitting Richland Co. deputy with stolen vehicle
CPD responds to single vehicle collision, it is reported that three people was taken to a local...
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash on Bull Street
Terrance Butler, 31.
Body of missing Lake Murray boater found
Several tenants at the Samara East apartments tell WIS they are without air conditioning.
Tenants report ‘no A/C’ despite work orders and rising temperatures
A road is blocked at Pamplico Highway and Purvis Drive after two people, including a paramedic,...
Coroner: Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drives through crash scene

Latest News

Richland One will start installing metal detectors at its middle and high schools soon.
Richland One to soon begin installing metal detectors at its middle and high schools
Metal detectors approved for Richland One schools
Metal detectors approved for Richland One schools
Kershaw County went back to school August 1, 2022.
Back to school 2022 in the Midlands, when schools start and other resources for parents
File Photo
Best Places to Be a Teacher – 2022 Edition