Lexington Two clear bag policy goes into effect next week

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington School District Two will implement a clear bag rule for athletics events starting next Friday.

The clear bag rule is similar to other Midlands districts and event venues.

The district says this policy will be implemented to increase safety for fans, players, coaches, and others in attendance during athletics events.

Airport High School’s first regular season home football game is Friday, August 19, and Brookland-Cayce’s is Friday, August 26.

Approved bags:

Clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″. A logo no larger than 4.5″ x 3.4″ can be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag.

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ -- approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap

Medically necessary items (any bags with medically necessary items will be searched by gate personnel before entry.)

Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to:

Purses

Briefcases

Backpacks

Fanny packs

Cinch/drawstring bags

Luggage of any kind

Computer bags

Diaper bags

Binocular cases

Camera bags

Non-approved seat cushions, which include large traditional seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments, or covers



