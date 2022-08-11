SkyView
High speed chase in Camden, deputy and suspect sent to the hospital

A KCSO deputy was sent to the hospital after a crash during a high speed pursuit.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) -A Kershaw County deputy and a suspect are in the hospital after a high speed chase in Camden.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said at around 1 p.m. deputies and the Camden Police Department were called to a Walmart after someone threatened to use a gun in the store.

A deputy found a suspect vehicle leaving the parking lot and tried to pull them over. Investigators said the driver refused to stop. This led to a pursuit on Springdale Rd, reaching speeds up to 90 mph.

KCSO said the pursuit turned on to Liberty Hill Rd. The suspect collided head-on with another deputy that was approaching in the oncoming traffic lane.

The deputy and two people in the vehicle are at an area hospital. KCSO said they have minor injuries.

Camden Police are investigating the incident inside the Walmart. KCSO is investigating the pursuit and the South Carolina Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into the collision.

