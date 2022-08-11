FIRST ALERT - Rain & Thunder for Friday, Drier air moves in for the weekend

First Alert Headlines:

Few isolated showers this evening with a 40% chance.

A cold front brings a 60% chance of rain and some thunder to the region.

Dry air moves in Friday night into Saturday, which brings sunshine.

There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms Monday, the humidity starts to return.

Chance of rain goes up to 30% Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday as well.

Tropical Wave Invest 97 L has dissipated.

First Alert Summary:

Rain and showers continue off and on throughout the rest of the evening. A few storms will move in from the south and bring areas south of Columbia a chance of some showers and storms this evening.

Lows tonight are in the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of rain and some thunder as well.

A cold front is moving in from the northwest and that will increase our clouds and our chances of showers and storms for Friday. Expect a 60% chance of rain throughout mainly the afternoon hours. High temperatures are in the upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies.

Dry air comes in from the northwest Saturday and that lowers our humidity and brings more sunshine. Highs are in the upper 80s. Lows overnight dip down into the mid 60s.

Sunday we see highs near 90 and the humidity isn’t too bad either, a little higher than Saturday. Expect mostly sunny skies.

The humidity increases Monday and that brings a 20% chance of some afternoon showers and storms. High temps reach the low 90s.

Tuesday has a 30% chance of rain and thunder for the afternoon and evening. Highs are again near 90.

In the tropics things are quiet are again!

Forecast Update:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Lows are in the low 70s.

Friday: A few showers and storms (60%). Highs in the upper 80s with lowering humidity for the later afternoon/evening.

Saturday: Highs in the upper 80s with sunshine and low humidity.

Sunday: Highs near 90 with sunshine and low humidity.

Monday: Highs are in the low 90s with a 20% chance of rain and storms.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with 30% chance of some afternoon rain and storms.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. There’s a 30% chance of storms.

