Columbia Children’s Theatre recognized as 2022 SC Theatre of Distinction

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Children’s Theatre (CCT) is being recognized by the South Carolina Theatre Association.

The CCT is named as the 2022 South Carolina Theatre of Distinction. The annual award is given to a theatre in the state that has shown a history of artistic, educational or educational excellence.

Jerry Stevenson, the co-founder of CCT, said, “Sticking to our mission has enabled us to educate and inform our community that theatre for youth and families is legitimate, alive and well.”

CCT says it is the only theatre in SC solely producing theatre for young people. The theatre was founded in 2005 by Jerry Stevenson and Jim Litzinger. Programming includes a company of adult actors producing performances for children and families and classes and camps.

