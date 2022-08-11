SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Columbia Children’s Theatre recognized as 2022 SC Theatre of Distinction

Co-Founders Jim Litzinger and Jerry Stevenson pose with award
Co-Founders Jim Litzinger and Jerry Stevenson pose with award(CCT)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Children’s Theatre (CCT) is being recognized by the South Carolina Theatre Association.

The CCT is named as the 2022 South Carolina Theatre of Distinction. The annual award is given to a theatre in the state that has shown a history of artistic, educational or educational excellence.

Jerry Stevenson, the co-founder of CCT, said, “Sticking to our mission has enabled us to educate and inform our community that theatre for youth and families is legitimate, alive and well.”

CCT says it is the only theatre in SC solely producing theatre for young people. The theatre was founded in 2005 by Jerry Stevenson and Jim Litzinger. Programming includes a company of adult actors producing performances for children and families and classes and camps.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputy Sarah Merriman
Sheriff: Teen charged after hitting Richland Co. deputy with stolen vehicle
CPD responds to single vehicle collision, it is reported that three people was taken to a local...
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash on Bull Street
Several tenants at the Samara East apartments tell WIS they are without air conditioning.
Tenants report ‘no A/C’ despite work orders and rising temperatures
A road is blocked at Pamplico Highway and Purvis Drive after two people, including a paramedic,...
Coroner: Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drives through crash scene
Sheriff Lee Boan
Hawaii juvenile accused of making threats against Kershaw Co. school contacted by FBI, local police

Latest News

Sheriff Lee Boan
Hawaii juvenile accused of making threats against Kershaw Co. school contacted by FBI, local police
Richland County mother found guilty in choking death of her son
FILE PHOTO of people in scrubs in a hospital.
Specialized team of Prisma forensic nurses receive qualifications to care for sexual assault victims
Residents of the Runnymede Subdivision received a public hearing before the Sumter City-County...
Homeowners contest solar farm in public hearing