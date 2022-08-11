SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Case of missing N.H. girl, Harmony Montgomery, now considered homicide, officials say

Authorities say the case of a missing New Hampshire girl, Harmony Montgomery, is now being...
Authorities say the case of a missing New Hampshire girl, Harmony Montgomery, is now being treated as a homicide.(Gray News)
By HOLLY RAMER
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say the search for a New Hampshire girl who disappeared at age 5 in 2019 but was not reported missing until late last year is now considered a homicide investigation.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Thursday that authorities have concluded that Harmony was murdered.

Police first became aware that she might be missing when they received a call from the girl’s mother in November.

Harmony’s father and stepmother have since pleaded not guilty to charges related to her well-being.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sarah Merriman
Sheriff: Teen charged after hitting Richland Co. deputy with stolen vehicle
CPD responds to single vehicle collision, it is reported that three people was taken to a local...
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash on Bull Street
Several tenants at the Samara East apartments tell WIS they are without air conditioning.
Tenants report ‘no A/C’ despite work orders and rising temperatures
A road is blocked at Pamplico Highway and Purvis Drive after two people, including a paramedic,...
Coroner: Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drives through crash scene
Sheriff Lee Boan
Hawaii juvenile accused of making threats against Kershaw Co. school contacted by FBI, local police

Latest News

A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
From left, sisters Audrey and Jubilee Colon pick out new backpacks at a Chicago Public Schools...
Back-to-school supplies cost more this year
Grocery prices continue to rise despite slowing inflation.
EXPENSIVE EATS: Grocery prices still high despite slowing inflation
FILE PHOTO - The Republican response to the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's...
Trump’s bond with GOP deepens after primary wins, FBI search