Tenants report ‘no A/C’ despite work orders and rising temperatures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Several tenants at the Samara East apartments tell WIS they are without air conditioning for ‘months’ and counting.

WIS called the Samara East office for comment but was sent to voicemail three days in a row. Emails were additionally sent to the resident office and management firm with no response.

Several tenants invited WIS into their apartments to showcase inoperable A/C units and subsequent living conditions. Wall thermostats read over 90 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday.

“I, myself, put in multiple work orders. And as soon as the maintenance man comes over, just to look at it, he closes out the work order,” said James, a tenant since February.

According to James, his apartment has been without A/C for three months and counting. He says he is on the Housing Choice Voucher (HVC) program, also known as Section 8.

“Right now, my A/C unit is just hanging wires... [there’s] a lot of discrepancies out here,” said James on Tuesday. (clear)

While speaking with ‘disappointed’ residents, a member of the management company threatened to call Richland County Sheriff’s Department and charge WIS for trespassing. This individual also declined to comment.

In response, approximately ten residents either met with WIS off the Samara East property or reached out anonymously to share testimony.

“Put this on the news. Thank you,” said the reported tenant who sent this image of a thermostat reading 91 degrees Fahrenheit. (clear)

One of the tenants who agreed to meet off-property was Deja, accompanied by her 19-year-old brother, Kobe.

“We pay over $1,000 for rent. And nothing can be done? We’re going two weeks without A/C. And we have two kids in the place,” said Deja.

Deja’s children are ten and 11-years old. Her daughter has a window unit in her room while three plug-in fans run in her son’s room.

Automated response to work orders dating back to July 21. (Image provided by Deja)

“All the doors have to be open for air to circulate through the house. If you’re to come into the house and cut the fan off and close the door, just one door, you’d be fighting for your life. It’s that bad,” said Kobe alongside his sister.

At least four unrelated residents say they have purchased window units and industrial fans to combat the temperatures in their apartments.

“If everybody got the same story then somebody’s telling the truth. That’s my thing from it,” concluded Kobe.

